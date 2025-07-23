A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by Hillary Clinton attorney Marc Elias, who was attempting to sue Wyoming to force officials to scotch a law requiring voters to show proof of citizenship and state residency to vote.

Ultimately, U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl dismissed the case brought by Elias and the left-wing organization Equality State Policy Center (ESPC).

In a statement announcing the win, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray celebrated the decision as a “decisive victory” for the Cowboy State’s election integrity efforts.

After Elias’s challenge to Wyoming House Bill 156 failed, Gray said that the law was “common sense” and noted that it was in line with President Donald Trump’s priorities on election integrity.

“I’m extremely pleased with the court’s ruling granting our motion to dismiss this outrageously wrong lawsuit,” Gray said in his statement on Tuesday. “This is a huge win for the people of Wyoming. Proof of citizenship for registering to vote is a common sense, conservative election integrity measure and was the number one priority of our administration’s conservative election integrity reform agenda and a key priority of President Trump.”

“We have successfully defended proof of citizenship for registering to vote and fought and defeated this lawsuit. This decision shows that Marc Elias and the radical left were no match for our vigorous defense. Today marks a huge victory for the people of Wyoming and for the truth,” Gray added.

The ESPC claimed that the law was an effort to suppress the vote in Wyoming and in a May statement claimed, “This unnecessary law creates significant barriers that will prevent eligible citizens from exercising their constitutional right to vote, particularly young voters, women who changed their names when they married, low-income voters, and Hispanic voters.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.