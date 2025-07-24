Ex-Biden Chief Ron Klain Arrives for Closed-Door Interview with House Oversight Committee

Ron Klain, former President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee.

Klain served as Biden’s first chief of staff until February 2023. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) continues to investigate if top Biden officials hid the president’s mental decline and if executive actions were signed via autopen without his knowledge.

“I think he’ll be forthcoming,” Comer told reporters on the way to the interview with Klain. “I mean, he’s at the top of the organizational chart for the Biden administration. I think everyone in America is wondering whether or not Joe Biden was mentally fit to be President of the United States, especially during the last six months of his administration.”

In an interview with the New York Times, Biden claimed that he “made every decision,” referring to the clemency decisions.

Former White House physician Kevin O’Connor, as well as senior advisers Annie Tomasini and Anthony Bernal, have appeared under subpoena. They reportedly pleaded the Fifth Amendment to decline to answer questions.

Ex-staff secretary Neera Tanden and Biden adviser Ashley Williams appeared for interviews, both of which lasted for over fours hours, although it remains unclear if investigators received any new information.

Fox News wrote:

He [Klain] also served as a top advisor on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. Most critical to investigators, perhaps, is the prominent role Klain reportedly played in preparing Biden for his disastrous June 2024 debate against now-President Donald Trump.

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO), a member of the House Oversight Committee, said one of the things he planned to find out from Klain’s interview with the Oversight Committee is, “Did you ever see a question of cognitive ability in the president? Were you aware that he was not making these decisions? Was he being led?”