Broadcasting legend Dr. Michael Savage — who rose from his Bronx roots as the son of poor immigrants to become one of America’s most powerful voices in talk radio — has his extraordinary American journey chronicled in bold new detail in a documentary capturing “a life defined by reinvention, rebellion, and raw conviction,” as the icon, now in his eighties, reflects on purpose, passion, and a new chapter: “Moses was called at 80; call me Moses.”

A Savage Life: The Bronx to Big Time premieres this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET on Newsmax TV, offering what its creators describe as an “intimate, fast-moving portrait” of the media force who defied conventional wisdom by breaking into broadcasting at 57 and skyrocketing to fame with The Savage Nation, ultimately commanding more than ten million weekly listeners across a quarter-century while cementing his place as both a bestselling author and one of conservative media’s most influential figures.

Written, directed, and produced by Keith Neubert, the original Newsmax documentary promises a revealing look at “the extraordinary life and career of broadcasting legend Dr. Michael Savage — revealing the man behind the microphone and the powerful American journey that shaped him.” The film arrives as Savage continues his latest media evolution with his new Sunday evening Newsmax show, where he brings his signature commentary to a loyal audience in what he calls “the glorious years with Trump as president.”

What makes the documentary particularly compelling is its focus on transformation and defiance. “From his roots as the son of poor immigrants in the Bronx to his early academic work in botany, and ultimately to his meteoric rise as a provocative and influential voice in conservative media, A Savage Life is a story of grit, reinvention, and resilience,” the film’s description notes.

With full access and personal candor, Savage delivers an “unfiltered, deeply personal look at the defining moments of his life — the triumphs, setbacks, and spiritual awakenings that fueled his worldview,” showing viewers “the philosopher, the fighter, the family man, and the fiercely independent thinker who counts both President Donald Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom among his friendships.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Savage was the first major national voice to endorse Donald Trump’s presidency back in April 2011, and his defining mantra of “borders, language, culture” helped establish the philosophical backbone of the populist movement that would soon take over the GOP and reshape American politics.

The documentary showcases “never-before-seen moments” as Savage reflects on his improbable journey from outsider academic to broadcasting juggernaut — a reinvention story that began when most Americans are thinking about retirement, not starting revolutions.

Now in his eighties, Savage still commands hundreds of thousands of listeners through his podcast and continues to engage the cultural battle with what he calls a “miraculous” ability to perform in an industry “where wolves, jackals, and serpents reign.” His endurance across shifting media landscapes — from top-rated radio syndication to the modern podcast era — is further proof of his instinct for evolution.

The film also explores Savage’s lesser-known scientific background, including years spent collecting medicinal plants in remote Pacific regions — formative experiences that shaped his thinking on everything from natural health to the collapse of civilizational order.

According to its creators, A Savage Life is “a bold, intimate, and uniquely American portrait of a complex man who refused to be silenced — and who continues to shape the national conversation.” For viewers seeking to understand the mind behind the microphone, the documentary provides a striking window into the worldview and legacy of a conservative trailblazer who helped define an era.

A Savage Life: The Bronx to Big Time premieres Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET — don’t miss this rare window into the legacy of a media force who still refuses to be conventional.