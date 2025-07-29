Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is highlighting the upcoming “National Farmers Market Week extravaganza” on the National Mall, which will be part of a weeklong celebration of American agriculture ahead of America’s 250th birthday celebration.

“Starting Sunday, August 3, is National Farmers Market Week. And to celebrate not just our incredible farmers, the amazing people that feed and fuel and clothe the nation and, frankly, the world, but to also celebrate the 250th birthday of our extraordinary country. We here in Washington, DC, want to invite you to the National Farmers Market Week extravaganza on the National Mall here in Washington,” she said, noting that programming begins on Sunday and runs all the way through Friday.

RELATED — Brooke Rollins Showcases the Reality of Unfair Trade Practices and Why Trump Is Prioritizing It

“We’ll have more than 50 tents set up, produce and products from all over the country by some of our greatest farmers. And would love to see you there,” she said, providing a bit of a teaser with “big things” happening at their kickoff on Sunday.

Every day has a theme, and Monday is “MAHA Monday.”

“So Secretary Kennedy may be there. We may be doing a little cooking with some fresh produce,” she said. “Tuesday is faith Tuesday, and we’ll have some of the best Christian songwriters and singers in the country here performing along with some of our pastors. Smokey Bear is apparently going to be making an appearance as well.”

The theme on Wednesday is “Forest & Firefighters,” Thursday is “America the Beautiful,” and Friday is “ Farmer First Friday.” Details of each day’s activities can be found here.

“We’ll wrap up Friday with family night at the farmers market showing Charlotte’s Web on the mall. You don’t need a ticket. Bring your friends and family,” she urged.

This massive celebration comes as part of the series of celebrations the Trump administration will be holding in the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday celebration.

It also follows a major move by USDA: On July 24 Rollins announced a complete reorganization of the department, moving many employees out of D.C. and closer to America’s farmers. The five new hub locations will be Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Indianapolis, Indiana; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

RELATED — Brooke Rollins: “New Day” in America as We Work to Address World Economy, “Put America First”

“We are embarking on a new chapter that will improve our service to the great patriotic farmers, ranchers, and producers that we are mandated to support,” Rollins added.