Gridlock in Hawaii as People Flee to Higher Ground After Tsunami Warning

Gridlock erupted on the freeways in Hawaii on Tuesday following Tsunami warnings that sent people fleeing to higher ground.

Photos and video of the gridlock erupted on social media Tuesday, showing cars packed together on the highways in Maui and Oahu – home to the most populated cities.

Homeland Security and President Trump put out a tsunami warning for Hawaii and Alaska following an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia.

“Please be advised that there is a tsunami warning in effect for Hawaii. There is also a tsunami watch for Alaska and the west coast of the United States. Find high ground and stay safe,” the DHS said in a statement.

