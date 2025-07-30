JD Vance Slams Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering: ‘Outrageous’; Republicans Already Underrepresented

Vice President JD Vance slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attempt to gerrymander the state’s congressional districts to eliminate Republican districts and add Democratic ones, noting that Republicans are already underrepresented in the state’s congressional delegation.

As Breitbart News reported Tuesday, Newsom is seeking a special election to undo the state’s existing, nominally independent districting commission, which draws congressional district boundaries every ten years.

Newsom is trying to balance what he says will be a Republican gerrymander in Texas, where the Department of Justice has ordered the state to redraw certain boundaries, saying the existing ones are unconstitutional.

Vance and Newsom have clashed before, notably earlier this summer, when Vance took his family to Disneyland in Anaheim. Newsom tried to make an issue of the family’s vacation, using it to express his opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement.

Vance took it in stride, noting that he and his family had enjoyed the theme park, and ignoring Newsom’s criticism.

State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) estimates that Newsom’s special election will cost $250 million.

