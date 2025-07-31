Former Vice President and failed President Donald Trump challenger Kamala Harris dropped what many are describing as a cringe TikTok, as she makes headlines previewing her upcoming book on her failed presidential campaign.

The video features Harris pretending to whisper to someone else about herself.

“Everyone thinks you’ve been kicking back, drinking margaritas on the beach, but really, you’ve been hard at work, writing a book, meeting with leaders, thinking about the future of our country,” she said before looking at the camera and asking, “Who said that?”

WATCH:

“This is probably one of the most unlikeable women ever created,” one X user remarked, as many were very unforgiving.

“So damn cringe. It’s hard to watch,” another said.

“They haven’t learned a thing. Truly remarkable,” another surmised. “Ridicule and mock every one of these Democrat political strategists & consultants into oblivion.”

The cringe TikTok comes as Harris teases her upcoming book, which gives a “behind-the-scenes look” at her short and failed campaign against President Trump, calling it “deeply personal.”

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States — 107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future, the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” she said in a video statement holding her book.

“It was intense, high stakes, and deeply personal for me and for so many of you. Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days, talking with my team, my family, my friends, and pulling my thoughts together — in essence, writing a journal that is this book, 107 days with candor and reflection,” she said, previewing the book as a “behind the scenes account of that journey.”

She added that “one truth” kept returning to her as she penned the book: That “sometimes the fight takes a while.”

“I will never stop fighting to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals, always on behalf of the people,” she said.

Her book reveal follows Harris confirming that she will not run for governor of California, despite months of speculation.

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor,” Harris said in a statement. “I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

“For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office,” Harris added later in the statement. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris with 312 electoral votes to Harris’s 226. He also secured the popular vote by over 2 million votes.