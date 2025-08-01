Transgender Rep. Sarah McBride: Rahm Emanuel Saying Men Can’t Become Women Is an ‘Overcorrection’

Transgender Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) has highlighted another division among lost, leaderless Democrats by declaring Rahm Emanuel’s belief the party’s gone too far left on trans rights and his assertion men can’t become women is an “overcorrection.”

McBride, who was born biologically male, made the claim during a meandering interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns addressing the Democratic approach to human sexuality and transgenderism.

It came with the confession, “I think voters feel like Democrats have sort of been assholes to them,” McBride said.

The first term representative from Delaware addressed Emanuel’s recent statement men cannot become women saying it is an “overcorrection… I don’t believe that that is the place we need to go,” then adding without providing evidence that “Republicans are obsessed with the issue” of gender.

McBride has previously broached the issue of sexuality and transgenderism, choosing to attack Republicans on the matter, saying the GOP membership is “weird and bizarre.”

The comment came after Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) referred to Sarah as “Mister McBride.”

Elsewhere in the Politico interview, the outlet records McBride suggested voters may be forming negative opinions of the party based on online discourse rather than from party leaders, and “the loudest voices online” may be discouraging and distracting voters who might otherwise vote for Democrats.

“The reality in today’s environment is that your party ecosystem is defined not just by politicians or the party, but also some of the loudest voices online that in voters’ minds reflect and represent that broader coalition.”

The full interview with McBride will be available on Sunday’s episode of “The Conversation.”