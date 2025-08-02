In a historic move, New Hampshire has become the first state in New England to ban gender transition procedures for minors.

On Friday, Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte signed into law two decisive child protection bills, House Bill 377 and House Bill 712, that prohibit puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries for anyone under 18. The measures includes limited exceptions for existing patients and certain medically necessary procedures.

Under HB 377, doctors may not prescribe puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones for the purpose of gender transition to minors, unless the patient is already undergoing such treatment before the law takes effect on January 1, 2026. The bill also allows minors harmed by these treatments to sue for damages and authorizes the state medical board to take disciplinary action against violators.

HB 712 prohibits chest surgeries for minors, such as double mastectomies for girls or breast augmentation for boys, unless the procedure is deemed medically necessary to treat conditions such as cancer, injury, infection, congenital deformities, or abnormal development, or is reconstructive in nature. The law defines such procedures as unprofessional conduct, enabling the state attorney general or affected minors to pursue legal action.

“Medical decisions made at a young age can carry lifelong consequences, and these bills represent a balanced, bipartisan effort to protect children,” Ayotte remarked.

Supporters of the legislation say the laws are a necessary safeguard for vulnerable youth. “It’s just this craze, it seems almost a cult-like following of this gender confusion,” said Republican State Senator Kevin Avard. “Biology speaks volumes.” He credited testimony from individuals who regret undergoing gender transitions as decisive in winning his support. “They realized they did long-term and irreparable damage to their bodies. The testimony was overwhelming.”

The New Hampshire laws follow a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in United States v. Skrmetti that upheld Tennessee’s ban on similar procedures, finding no constitutional violation under the Equal Protection Clause. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told Breitbart News the ruling clears the path for other states to enact and defend comparable laws.

Civil rights and LGBT advocacy groups condemned the New Hampshire bills, warning they will harm transgender youth and undermine parental rights. “These laws are merciless, cruel, and painful for transgender young people, their families, and their doctors,” stated Courtney Reed of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire.

Chris Erchull, senior staff attorney at GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, called the bans a dangerous overreach. “It’s legislation that sends a message that the legislature thinks it knows better than doctors and the families of transgender young people what kind of care they need and should have access to,” he argued. Erchull noted that legal challenges could still be pursued under the New Hampshire constitution or parental rights protections.