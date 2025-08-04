“Being WOKE is for losers,” President Donald Trump said on Monday, adding his latest reaction to the left’s meltdown over an American Eagle ad featuring actress Sydney Sweeney.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!” Trump said, weighing in on what the left has deemed a controversial ad.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color,” the Euphoria star says in the video ad. “My jeans are blue.”

The ad ends with the caption, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which leftists say is a play on the word “genes” and therefore a form of Nazi propaganda or as MSNBC put it, an “unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness,” as Sweeney is a typical blonde white woman.

Trump continued, bashing other companies that have gone toward the tragic path of woke:

On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad. Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST.

Trump also slammed woke singer Taylor Swift, asserting that she is “NO LONGER HOT” ever since he called her out.

“Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT,” the president said.

“The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be,” Trump added. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s reaction to the American Eagle ad controversy also follows the commander-in-chief discovering that Sweeney is supposedly a Republican. Therefore, he said the ad is “fantastic.”

“That’s what I wouldn’t have known,” he told a reporter.

“But I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” he replied in typical Trump fashion.