DeSantis: People Complaining that Ham Sandwiches Aren’t Toasted at Alligator Alcatraz

The complaints regarding Alligator Alcatraz are becoming increasingly ridiculous, as some are upset that the ham sandwiches are not toasted, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday.

Deportation processing centers have come under fire by the radical left, who claim that the conditions are unsuitable. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), for instance, graced CNN and stated that the processing center in the Florida Everglades is an “inhumane” place that needs to be “shut the hell down.”

“The purpose of this, of this setup, is to have the cruelty be the point,” she stated, asserting that officials are essentially “warehousing people in cages just for the spectacle and the distraction.”

As Breitbart News reported extensively, the facility has 24/7 air conditioning and more than 158,000 square feet of housing. It is made with a fully aluminum frame structure rated for winds of 110 miles an hour, and it even has backup generators in place.

Additionally, it has a 24/7 medical facility and pharmacy as well as access to indoor and outdoor recreational yards, legal and clergy support services, and laundry.

But the complaints are reaching new heights, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“They’re making these claims, and they’re saying, ‘Oh, they’re not — they’re not fed,'” DeSantis said during a press conference Tuesday.

“First of all, they’re fed the same that the staff is fed. … It’s not a prison. It’s a deportation processing center. So it is different. But like in Florida prisons, do you think the prisoners get the same meals as the guards?” he asked. “No. Of course not. It’s different.”

“This is — everyone’s the same there,” he said before revealing the latest, most absurd complaint.

“And they were mad that the ham sandwiches weren’t toasted,” he said. “Excuse me. I mean, give me a break.”

DeSantis added that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) required the facility to have certain things, including legal and recreation.

“So I’m confident that whatever is required will be set,” he added.

Alligator Alcatraz is holding some of the worst of the worst migrant criminals — primarily military-aged males — including an MS-13 gang member with the nickname “Satan” and a Cuban migrant arrested for cutting the throat of an elderly woman in Key Largo, Florida.

DHS has also combatted the narratives of the establishment media, which claims that detainees are not being fed enough.

“Any claim that there is a lack of food or subprime conditions at ICE detention centers are categorically false,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers,” she continued. “Meals are certified by dieticians. Ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of individuals in our custody is a top priority at ICE. Why does the media continue to push the lies of criminal illegal aliens in detention and villainize ICE law enforcement?”