Watch Live: Dr. Ben Carson Speaks at YAF National Conservative Student Conference

Dr. Ben Carson speaks at the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) 2025 National Conservative Student Conference on Tuesday, August 5.

Carson previously served as the director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) during the first Trump administration.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow spoke at the YAF conference earlier on Tuesday, discussing among other topics his new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump.