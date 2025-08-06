President Donald Trump will hike tariffs on India to 50 percent beginning later this month in response to India’s purchases of Russian oil.

Trump signed an executive order raising tariffs on India an additional 25 percent, on top of the 25 percent duty that took effect on August 1. When Trump announced the initial 25 percent tariff, he declared that India would pay an additional duty for being a top buyer of Russian oil “at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE,” according to the AFP’s citation of a Truth Social post.

A White House Fact sheet notes that Trump has learned India has continued to source Russian oil:

The President found that India is currently importing Russian Federation oil. Accordingly, to address the national emergency stemming from the Government of the Russian Federation’s actions taken against Ukraine, he is imposing an additional 25% tariff on imports from India, effective August 27, due to India’s direct or indirect importation of Russian Federation oil. This tariff is in addition to any other duties, fees, taxes, exactions, and charges applicable to such imports, unless subject to existing or future actions under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. This tariff is also in addition to any tariff applicable under Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, as amended, but the additional 25% tariff imposed by this order shall not apply to articles set forth in Annex II to Executive Order 14257.



The additional 25 percent ad valorem duty will take effect on August 27, according to the official order.

Senior officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “will determine whether other countries directly or indirectly import Russian Federation oil and recommend further actions to the President as needed,” according to the fact sheet detailing the order.

Trump has been a major advocate for ending the Russia-Ukraine war, and the move looks to place additional pressure on Russia by imposing tariffs on India, a top oil-trading partner which happens to be a close ally of the United States.