Democrats Says DOGE Employees’ Continued Presence in Federal Bureaucracy ‘Alarming’

Congressional Democrats in a letter to the Trump administration on Wednesday said it is “alarming” that DOGE employees continue to be involved in the federal bureaucracy.

“Although Elon Musk has departed, his influence remains, as DOGE and its employees attempt to become a permanent part of the federal government, scattered across agencies where they can continue to sabotage key functions from within,” Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) as well as Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) wrote in a letter to Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Director Scott Kupor and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought.

The Democrats said the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) continued involvement in the federal bureaucracy is "alarming."

They said that “employees are embedding themselves in the federal government in key agency positions” which they argue threatens the government’s ability “to serve the American people.”

Kupor said in a statement that OPM, which handles human resources for the federal government, “reviews all requests to appoint current or recent political appointees to career roles for compliance with merit systems principles and civil service laws.”

“No DOGE-affiliated individuals have ‘unlawfully burrowed’ into career roles. We welcome oversight grounded in facts,” he added.

The Democrats’ request comes as DOGE’s presence in Washington has changed shape since Musk left his role as a “special government employee” in late May, when he reached the maximum amount of time he could serve in the position. President Trump thanked Musk “and all of his people” at the time, saying, “almost all of them are staying, and they’re going to be with us. And you’re going to see the results coming long into the future.” Musk pledged upon his departure that “this is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning.”

The Democrat said that transitioning the DOGE staffers to career federal service workers could “potentially run afoul of laws that explicitly ban political considerations and loyalty tests in hiring practices.”