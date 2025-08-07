Consumers’ Research is calling for an investigation into DISH Network over the company’s promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), climate activism, and gender ideology to children, Breitbart News learned exclusively.

Consumers’ Research, which is “an independent educational” nonprofit organization with a mission to “increase the knowledge and understanding of issues, policies, products, and services of concern to consumers,” is launching a campaign that includes mobile billboards calling for DISH Network to stop indoctrinating children and a new website that highlights DISH Network’s wokest policies.

One of the billboards contains the words, “Dishing out propaganda, not programming,” and “Stop indoctrinating our kids.” The back of a little boy’s head is seen watching a television screen that contains what appears to be a drag queen.

The other billboard contains words, “Violating Trump’s Policies,” and “Dishing Out Woke Propaganda. Investigate now!” A boy is pictured on the billboard, appearing to be hooked up to a wire connecting to screens that contain the transgender flag, the word “climate activism,” and the word white crossed out in a circle.

“DISH’s blatant prioritization of a woke agenda, including discriminatory DEI policies and gender ideology, is more than enough to justify DOJ and FCC launching an investigation into the company,” Consumers’ Research Executive Director Will Hild said in a statement. “President Trump has made it crystal clear that engaging in any woke behavior by companies and organizations must be stopped, but unfortunately DISH seems to be ignoring and violating President Trump’s policies.”

The website that will launch as part of Consumers’ Research’s campaign will also highlight the “Woke Alert” that Consumers’ Research sent out, exposing DISH Network.

The Woke Alert: DISH Network website says:

DISH is pushing a Woke Agenda. Are they DISH Network or DISH NetWOKE? DISH Network, a household cable television and internet services provider, has betrayed its customers by bowing to the woke agenda and peddling policies focused on gender ideology, DEI, and climate activism. The company has gone so far it has openly embraced indoctrination, holding a “hack your biased brain” training that taught participants “being on a diverse & inclusive team is being on a winning team” and to “use the triple AAA with inclusion: ally, amplify, advocate.” On its now-deleted diversity, equity, and inclusion page, DISH stated that it is “committed to embracing a diverse, equitable and inclusive workspace where all team members thrive.” DISH implemented “five strategic pillars of focus” to promote their DEI agenda: 1) Recruiting, 2) Data and Analytics, 3) Learning and Development, 4) Talent Identification and Development, and 5) Organizational Processes.

Hild also sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, stating that Consumers’ Research had “uncovered substantial evidence of DISH Network (DISH)’s entrenched discriminatory practices and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.”

Hild’s letter added that “some of the DISH’s most egregious actions include” comprehensive DEI framework, mandatory ideological training, politicized employee resource groups, and the promotion of gender ideology to children, among other actions.

“DISH’s co-founders Charles and Cantey Ergen have made consistent contributions to Democrats and Democratic organizations who have supported advancing DEI policies,” Hild’s letter continued. “Charles Ergen’s donor activity also sparked controversy in 2024 when the Biden administration’s DOJ dropped a $3.3 billion fraud suit against DISH after he donated $113,000 to Biden’s reelection efforts. This timing raises serious concerns about political influence potentially affecting important decisions.”

Hild continued to urge the DOJ and FCC “to investigate DISH’s DEI initiatives for potential violations” of President Donald Trump’s executive orders and to “assess whether the political activism of the co-founders has improperly influenced regulatory outcomes.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Consumers’ Research had launched a campaign against DISH Network over the company’s promotion of woke ideology, such as DEI and climate activism. The campaign also highlighted Charles Ergen’s political donations to Democrats.