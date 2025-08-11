Exclusive — Interior Secretary Doug Burgum: Trump’s ‘Drill Baby Drill’ Means All Forms of Energy

President Donald Trump’s call to “drill baby drill” includes unleashing all forms of U.S. energy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily

“How much more oil can we get out of the ground quickly, and how many more jobs, how much more prosperity will that bring to America?” host Mike Slater asked Burgum.

“When he [Trump] says, ‘drill baby drill,’ he’s talking about all forms of energy,” Burgum explained. “He’s talking about electricity to win the AI [artificial intelligence] arms race. But also, you know, liquid fuels, for transportation, fuel for all the things we do — for so many elements. I mean, the food on your table has got an energy component. The clothes in your back have an energy component. We just need more energy, more energy at a lower price that’s affordable.”

“It’s one of the reasons why President Trump said he’s going to break the back of inflation. You know, he took it from 40 year highs down to two percent in six months in part because signaling to the market that we were going to unleash American energy. And in these trade deals, we have part of prosperity. Sell energy to our friends and allies. Flood the zone, as you say, Mike, but we have to sell energy to our friends and allies, so they’re not buying it from our adversaries,” he said, mentioning the tools the U.S. already has, including Alaska.

LISTEN:

“President Trump [is] backing, again, a very smart plan for us to like we built the Alaska oil pipeline back in the ’70s, 50 years ago, engineering marvel working beautifully, but right next to it, build a natural gas pipeline so we can ship liquid natural gas to Japan, to Korea, to the Philippines, Vietnam,” he said, noting that all of the U.S. allies in the Pacific are energy dependent on the Middle East.

“The supply chain for a ship from Alaska to Tokyo is eight days. From the Middle East. It’s 24 to 28 days. And it’s got to come through the South China Sea. And China’s got the largest navy in the world. And if they’re going to make a move on Taiwan, all of our allies that we’d be counting on, we have 29,000 troops in South Korea. These guys will be out of energy in two weeks. So it’s not just flooding the zone to break the back of Russia, who’s funding their war through their Dark Fleet, through their sales,” he explained.

Ultimately, the Interior Secretary said Trump “understands the strategic nature of this, and he understands how it ties into pricing and affordability.”

“And thank goodness we’ve got him in the driver’s seat,” Burgum continued, also confirming that the U.S. already has abundant energy resources in the ground, specifically pointing to the shale revolution.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.