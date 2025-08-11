The official portraits of three former presidents have reportedly been moved to a “hidden stairwell” at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Former President Barack Obama’s (D) portrait, which hung in the White House entryway, and those of former President George W. Bush and his father, former President George H.W. Bush, were moved, according to a CNN article published on Sunday.

The outlet said:

Trump directed staff to move the Obama portrait to the top of the Grand Staircase, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN, where it will now be out of view from thousands of visitors who tour the White House each day. One of the sources added that the portraits of both Bushes are also now in the staircase area.

The CNN report also said sources have claimed Trump is involved with every aspect of the White House’s aesthetics.

Trump personally paid for two massive American flags installed on the White House’s grounds, and his administration recently announced plans to expand its complex with the construction of a $200 million, privately funded State Ballroom that Breitbart News said will “solve decades-old space constraints while preserving the classical elegance of America’s most iconic home.”

In addition, the president recently donated his first presidential paycheck to the White House Historical Association. The Breitbart News article continued:

Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to announce the donation, a day after he paid a visit to the White House Historical Association. “I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary. My first ‘Paycheck’ went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much needed renovations to the beautiful ‘People’s House,’” Trump wrote. “Great improvements and beautification is taking place at the White House, at levels not seen since its original creation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” he added.