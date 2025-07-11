President Donald Trump personally paid for the two huge American flags recently installed on the South and North lawns of the White House, according to Fox News.

When speaking of the gift that did not cost taxpayers any money, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the outlet on Thursday that “President Trump personally paid to install two big, beautiful American Flags to wave proudly over the White House for years to come. This is just one of many projects President Trump selflessly paid for to make the White House even more patriotic and beautiful.”

In April, Trump surveyed the North Lawn to decide where to place one of the flag poles, Breitbart News reported at the time. The flags are 88-feet tall and cost $50,000 each, according to Fox.

Moments after his survey, Trump told reporters “They’ve needed flag poles for 200 years. It was something I’ve often said, ‘You know, they don’t have a flag pole per se,’ so we’re putting one right where you saw us, and we’re putting another one on the other side, on top of the mounds. It’s going to be two beautiful poles. Paid for by Trump.”

The flagpoles he gave to the White House went up on June 18, and video footage shows the president watching as construction workers made it happen. The clip also shows the moving moment one of the flags was unfurled and raised into the air. A breeze caught it and viewers could see the patriotic symbol in all its glory:

A longer video shows President Trump assembling with his family and officials to participate in the flag raising ceremony:

In a social media post on June 18, the Office of the First Lady shared a clip of the flag gracing the South Lawn:

The news about the flag comes as leftists have disrespected the American flag by burning it during recent protests against the Trump administration. In 2020, Trump said people who burn the American flag should spend a year in jail, according to Breitbart News.

Per the National Flag Foundation’s (NFF) website, the flag is “a living symbol of our nation’s greatest victories and darkest struggles. Sown in between each thread of red, white, and blue lives the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making the United States the great nation that it is.”