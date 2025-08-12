Ashley Biden Divorcing Husband Dr. Howard Krein, Who Has Ties to Her Family’s Corruption

Former President Joe Biden’s (D) daughter has filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, who has been linked to the family’s corruption.

Ashley Biden made the filing in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Monday, according to the New York Post.

“Biden’s Instagram story on the same day featured a photo of her walking through a park and flashing a thumbs up, and was set to the song ‘Freedom’ by Beyoncé, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, which first reported the divorce filings. Biden and Krein tied the knot in Greenville, Delaware, back in June 2012,” the outlet said.

On October 13, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Krein was advising then-candidate Joe Biden’s campaign while also investing in coronavirus-response companies as he was the chief medical officer at StartUp Health.

The outlet said StartUp health “focuses largely on ‘moonshot’ investments in the healthcare industry that had close ties to the Obama administration when Biden served as vice president.”

Days later, Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and senior contributor at Breitbart News, detailed how Joe Biden’s family members made money off political connections and influence.

These comments came during an episode of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow in which Schweizer dubbed the former president’s family members the Biden Five. Those five people included Ashley.

“There’s no question about it. Joe Biden is the planet around which the moons of his family travel, and the gravitational pull is Joe Biden’s power and his position, and the family has enriched themselves based on the positions he has,” Schweizer explained.

Months later, Breitbart News reported:

ABC News confirmed the reporting of Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, author of the New York Times bestseller Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, regarding the corruption of the Biden family — specifically the connection between the president and his son-in-law Howard Krein.

Meanwhile, Ashley Biden has also been in the news after President Donald Trump announced that she would no longer receive Secret Service protection.