Former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will make another run for Senate in 2026 after getting beat by Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) in November, planning to face off against Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) in what the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) predicted would make him a “two-time loser.”

Brown, who began his Senate tenure in 2007 before losing to Moreno by more than 200,000 votes despite the Democrat machine spending $194 million on his campaign, told Ohio “labor leaders” of his upcoming campaign, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported.

While the former senator has yet to officially announce his run, the NRSC already released a memo backing Husted, who Gov. Mike DeWine (R) appointed after JD Vance left his Senate seat to become vice president.

“When Governor DeWine appointed Jon Husted to fill Vice President Vance’s Senate seat, he chose a proven conservative who reflects the Ohio of today,” the memo began. “Democrats appear ready to reach into the past, with Sherrod Brown expected to run despite his defeat last cycle.

The committee went on to note that Husted, the former lieutenant governor of Ohio, has “never lost a statewide race and was one of the first Senators endorsed by President Trump.”

The memo continued, “He has built a strong election effort – raising $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 while scaling his statewide operation for the national scene.”

“Meanwhile, Democrats are so desperate they’ve pushed Sherrod Brown back into the arena fresh after being defeated by political outsider Bernie Moreno. This cycle, Brown faces an even steeper climb against a well-known incumbent with a built-in statewide name ID advantage and the full support of President Trump and Governor DeWine.”

A statewide survey conducted by Bowling Green University in April found that Husted led 49-46 over Brown at the time, with a notable 6-point lead amongst independent voters.

Husted has already received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who said he is “a wonderful man” who is “doing an incredible job as Senator for the Great State of Ohio.”

“As Ohio reddens and conservative momentum grows, Sherrod Brown’s waning legacy will be that of a two-time loser – and Husted is well positioned to defeat him again,” the NRSC concluded.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.