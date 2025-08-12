Schumer’s New York Political Collapse: Poll Shows Senate Dem Leader Crashing in Home State

Senator Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) favorability rating in New York has dropped to its lowest level since Siena College began polling two decades ago. The longtime Senate Democrat leader is now receiving more negative than positive ratings statewide and, for the first time, among New York City voters.

A new Siena College poll shows Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) registering a 38 percent favorable rating and 50 percent unfavorable rating among New York voters, his lowest numbers recorded by the pollster since it began tracking his standing in February 2005. That marks a decline from June, when his favorability stood at 41 percent and unfavorable rating at 47 percent.

Among Democrats statewide, Schumer’s favorability has fallen from 55–35 percent in June to 49–39 percent. The poll also found that, for the first time, Schumer’s favorable rating among New York City voters (39 percent) is lower than his unfavorable rating (46 percent).

The Siena results follow a series of national surveys in recent months showing Schumer facing declining approval ratings. An Economist/YouGov poll conducted in May found Schumer’s national job approval at 23 percent, with 48 percent disapproving. That survey showed 41 percent of Democrats approving of his performance and 37 percent disapproving.

Earlier polling in March found Schumer’s favorability with Democrats had dropped sharply following his decision to support a government spending measure to avert a shutdown, with net favorability ratings turning negative among moderate, liberal, and “very liberal” Democrats.