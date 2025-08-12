Watch: Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez Calls ICE a ‘Terrorist Organization’

A Democrat congresswoman is accusing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of being a “terrorist organization” as agents face a massive surge in assaults while trying to enforce the nation’s immigration laws passed by Congress.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), who says she is a beneficiary of birthright citizenship as her parents came to the United States from Guatemala, and whose husband was an illegal alien, gave the keynote address at the left-wing Netroots Nation conference this week in New Orleans, Louisiana.

During her speech, Ramirez went after border czar Thomas Homan and declared ICE a “terrorist organization” that is terrorizing American communities by merely enforcing federal law.

“Well, Tom Homan, let me tell you: All over the country, we will continue to stand up for our rights, and we will continue to call out the terrorist organization that is ICE,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez’s statements come as ICE agents are facing an 830-percent increase in assaults while trying to arrest illegal aliens throughout the U.S.

Earlier this month Ramirez declared herself “a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American,” prompting critics to question her loyalty. In response, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a quote from President Teddy Roosevelt:

There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism…Americanism is a matter of the spirit and of the soul. Our allegiance must be purely to the United States. We must unsparingly condemn any man who holds any other allegiance.

In May, Ramirez used a congressional hearing to tell DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign from her position as head of the agency, warning her, “You are not welcome.”

“You have betrayed the sacred fundamentals of your oath, and I believe to my core that you are not fit to hold the office,” Ramirez said. “And I again, to your face, demand your immediate resignation, and I put and place it on the record for all of us to see.”

