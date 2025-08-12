Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, August 12.

Leavitt’s briefing comes after President Donald Trump announced a federal takeover of Washington, DC’s police force to crack down on crime.

“This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back. We’re taking it back,” the president announced Monday. “Under the authorities vested in me as the President of the United States, I’m officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act — you know what that is — and placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control.”