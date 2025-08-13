Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) wants radical left protesters engaged in the “terrorist practice of blocking roads as a form of political speech” to face the same repercussions they do in Florida.

The freshman congressman has introduced the Reinstating Orderly Access for Drivers (ROAD) Act, but Fine simply refers to the bill as “thump thump” – the sound of a two-axeled vehicle cruising over a protestoer-sized bump.

“When a pregnant woman can’t get to the hospital to have a baby, when an ambulance can’t get through traffic to get to the hospital, that’s a form of terrorism,” Fine told Breitbart News, referring to protesters blocking streets and highways. “It disrupts our lives. And it’s not a reasonable form of protest. ”

Fine’s bill would nationalize a proposal enacted into law in Florida in 2021 when Fine was in the state senate.

“I was proud to be part of the team that made it happen, where we said if you block the road, you can get run over. And guess what? The protesters don’t block the roads in Florida as a result,” he said. “And so I think we need to make America Florida, and the ‘Thump Thump’ Act will say that if you block the roads, well, you may end up sounding like ‘thump thump.'”

Blocking roads is associated with leftwing protesters, but conservatives have not adopted the policy, which Fine believes is “because we’re polite.”

“Our party is the party of law and order, and it is anarchy to block roads,” he told Breitbart News. “The left prioritizes everything bad – criminals, robbers, protesters, terrorists, illegals,” he added.

Americans elected Trump to eliminate the lawlessness pervasive throughout America’s Democrat-run cities. Monday Trump announced he was temporarily federalizing the Washington, DC police – allowed under the 1973 Home Rule Act – to restore order in the crime-ridden capital.

Fine believes his bill is in the same spirit as Trump’s latest anti-crime move.

“I’m grateful that President Trump wants to make our city a beacon to the world,” he said. “People should be safe when they come to our nation’s capital, and they shouldn’t have to be worried about being assaulted by some thug. And I appreciate what President Trump is doing.”

“I know Democrats want to make crime great again, but that’s not what the rest of us want.”

Drivers and passengers aren’t the only ones at risk by protesters locking arms across crowded highways, but the protesters’ safety is not Fine’s concern.

“I don’t care about that because they’ve chosen to do that,” he said. “They’re not confused about what they’re doing. If you if you stand in the middle of a highway, you shouldn’t be surprised when you get run over.”

The bill has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). “I respect Chair Jordan immensely, and he and I will be talking about it,” Fine said.

Fine, who won his special election after an abbreviated campaign period, is spending the August recess traveling his large district holding public events. While protesters across the nation have been mobilized to interrupt Republican events by radical leftist groups – many funded by George Soros, Fine does not expect any to block the streets in Florida.

“If they block the roads, it isn’t going to turn out well for them,” he said, adding, “They don’t block the roads because they know what will happen.”

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) has sponsored Fine’s legislation, with more cosponsors expected.

