Exclusive — Katie Miller Podcast: Sage Steele Says Conservative Sports Journalists ‘Biting Their Tongue’

Both conservative men and women are biting their tongue in the realm of sports journalism, former ESPN commentator Sage Steele said during an appearance on the newly announced “Katie Miller Podcast,” Breitbart News exclusively learned.

Miller, who has worked several high level positions for Republican politicians and is the wife of White House advisor Stephen Miller, announced her podcast last week, kicking off the first episode with Steele.

“You mentioned what happened with Disney and ESPN, one of your close friends, Samantha Ponder, also had a similar experience to you. So you still think there’s a place for conservative women to be in broadcast journalism?” Miller, who has most recently worked for Elon Musk, asked in the clip provided to Breitbart News.

“In sports journalism or broadcast journalism?” Steele, who formally left ESPN in 2023 so she could “exercise my first amendment rights more freely,” asked in response.

“I would say sports journalism,” Miller replied.

“Yeah, but I mean, it feels like you better just bite your tongue and stay quiet,” Steele said.

“Do you think the bar is different for men versus the women?” Miller pressed.

While Steele said she does believe the bar is different, she said she knows “a lot of conservative men who are biting their tongue as well and staying silent.”

“A lot of people that I worked with,” she added.

The preview comes days after Miller announced her new podcast, explaining that she did not feel there was a podcast fit for full time working moms such as herself.

“You may be wondering what I’m doing here, hosting a podcast. It seems these days just about everyone has a podcast. For years, I’ve watched from the sidelines as people I know, people I respect, have hosted TV shows, radio shows, podcasts, you name it. And I thought, ‘Hey, I could do that too,'” she said, before explaining her reason why.

“Because for years, I’ve seen that there isn’t a place for conservative women to gather online. There isn’t a place for a mom like me, mom of three young kids, four, three and almost two and a wife and trying to do a career, eat, healthy, work out — there isn’t a place for a mom like me,” she said, adding, “and so I wanted to create that space where we have real, honest conversations with people across the political spectrum and across the world, to get lifestyle information, use, laugh with our friends, gossip about what’s going on in the world, from our perspective.”

Listeners can subscribe to the “Katie Miller Podcast” on YouTube, Spotify and Apple, and the full interview will be available on both X and Rumble.