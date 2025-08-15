Franklin Graham — Pray God Gives Trump Wisdom with Putin to End Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Today Is the Day’

Reverend Franklin Graham is asking people to pray for the much anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

In a social media post, Graham called on people to offer specific prayers for the two world leaders.

“Today is the day. Join me in praying for our President, Donald J. Trump, as he meets with President Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. Pray that God will give President Trump His wisdom that surpasses all understanding. And pray for President Putin, that God would work in his heart to bring peace and an end to the bloodshed,” he wrote.

“I believe there will be millions of Christians in Ukraine and Russia praying as well. Peace will benefit not just Russia and Ukraine, but the entire world,” Graham added:

Today is the day. Join me in praying for our President, Donald J. Trump, as he meets with President Putin in Anchorage,… Posted by Franklin Graham on Friday, August 15, 2025

Social media users were quick to respond to the reverend’s message and join him in the call to prayer.

“Praying for two powerful men to find compromise and peace in their hearts. Amen,” one user wrote, while another said, “Praying for the two of them to reach a peaceful agreement. Please God look into the heart of each man & fill them with compassion for all people.”

Trump recently announced what he called the “highly anticipated” meeting with Putin in Anchorage, per Breitbart News. The outlet noted Moscow revealed it expected the two men to meet in person to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In a post Friday on his Truth Social, Trump highlighted the meeting as “HIGH STAKES” and also shared video footage of his departure from Washington, DC, as he traveled to Alaska.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday criticized former President Joe Biden’s handling of the war and predicted President Trump would find a way to end it, per Breitbart News.

“My hopes and prayers are with Donald Trump in Alaska over the next couple of days. I think President Trump is trying very, very hard to end this war. He has a record of ending wars, of bringing people together. But the way to do so is to do so from a position of strength. That’s what President Trump understands, that the weakness of a Joe Biden, the weakness of appeasement does not end conflict. It creates even more conflicts,” he said.