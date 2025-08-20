Barack Obama Supports Gavin Newsom Gerrymandering Plan

Former President Barack Obama supports Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gerrymandering plan in opposition to Republicans in Texas.

As Breitbart News reported, Newsom’s proposed gerrymander of California will eliminate at least four of nine Republican-held districts in the deep blue state.

“Currently, Republicans only hold nine of California’s 52 congressional seats (17%). Under the new map that the governor wants to present voters in a special election in November, Republicans will hold five seats (just under 10%),” Breitbart News reported.

“Nearly 40% of California voters chose Republican candidates in the last election in 2024, on a map created by an ‘independent’ redistricting commission (which Democrats have gamed, regardless),” it added.

Former President Obama called the plan a reasoned and measured approach.

“Over the long term, we shouldn’t have political gerrymandering in America, just a fair fight between Republicans and Democrats based on who’s got better ideas,” Obama wrote on X.

“But since Texas is taking direction from a partisan White House and gerrymandering in the middle of a decade to try and maintain the House despite their unpopular policies, I have tremendous respect for how Governor Newsom has approached this,” he continued. “He’s put forward a smart, measured approach in California, designed to address a very particular problem at a very particular moment in time.”

Obama praised Newsom’s plan during a fundraiser at Martha’s Vineyard on Tuesday.

“We’re only going to do it if and when Texas and/or other Republican states begin to pull these maneuvers. Otherwise, this doesn’t go into effect,” the former president said.

California Republicans have sued to stop Newsom’s plan.

