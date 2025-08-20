Nolte: Elon Musk Reportedly Backs Off Third Party, Considers Supporting JD Vance in 2028

Elon Musk is reportedly cooling his jets after announcing in July that he would launch a third party as a direct challenge to Republicans and the MAGA movement in 2028.

“Musk has told allies that he wants to focus his attention on his companies and is reluctant to alienate powerful Republicans by starting a third party that could siphon off GOP voters,” reports the far-left Wall Street Journal.

Instead, per the Journal, Musk “has been focused in part on maintaining ties with Vice President JD Vance, who is widely seen as a potential heir to the MAGA political movement.” The reports adds that Musk is seriously “considering using some of his vast financial resources to back Vance if he decides to run for president in 2028[.]”

For months, Musk had been a key member of President Trump’s White House. Actually, he was something more like Trump’s adopted son. At great personal cost, Musk enthusiastically launched the DOGE initiative to audit the federal government and recommend massive cuts in the areas of waste, fraud, and abuse.

The first crack in this happy family was a reported argument Musk had with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Then came this summer’s Big Beautiful Bill and Musk’s vehement disagreement with what he considered to be wasteful spending and business as usual. The final breach, however, came when Musk used his X platform to attack Trump personally, like this debunked nonsense about Trump being named in the infamous Jeffrey Epstein Files.

Trump retaliated with a threat to cancel Musk’s extensive government contracts.

A few days later, Musk apologized and deleted the post.

But then, in early July, Musk announced he would form the American Party.

“By a factor of 2 to 1,” Musk wrote on X, “you want a new political party, and you shall have it!”

“When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” Musk continued. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Fast-forward six weeks, and Musk appears to have cooled down again in the face of reality.

“Musk and his associates have told people close to him that he is considering using some of his vast financial resources to back Vance if he decides to run for president in 2028,” the report adds. “Musk spent close to $300 million to support Trump and other Republicans in the 2024 election.”

And when I say reality, I mean a reality that is this…

Unless there’s a deep recession or China successfully invades the U.S. mainland, Vice President JD Vance will easily win the 2028 Republican presidential nomination and enter the general election with a very good chance of becoming the 48th president of the United States.

It’s not just that the Democrats are an absolute disaster focused on protecting illegal alien rapists and mutilating little kids; there is also the undeniable fact that Vance is one of the most skilled politicians anyone has ever seen. What’s more, while Democrats demand the border be reopened, gay porn be put back in elementary schools, and violent criminals be released, Vance will be backed by The Most Skilled politician of my lifetime, Donald Trump.

Sure, Musk can pour another $300 million into a presidential election, but to what end? To feed his spite by handing the reins of power back to the war-loving fascists in the Democrat party—the American Taliban who tear down history, hate Jews, oppress women with this trans junk, censor speech, queer kids, foment riots and racial division, and encourage the assassination of their political opponents?

The good news for Musk is that the MAGA movement is not the unforgiving, forever-cast-out-the-apostates political left. We get it: families fight, sometimes bitterly. We forgive. We forget. We move on. Musk can always come home.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.