Elon Musk took a shot at President Donald Trump as the two appear to be feuding over social media, claiming that files relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s client list “have not been made public” because the president is in them.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

“Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk added.

Breitbart News previously reported in March that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly working to redact the Epstein files before releasing them.

Musk’s post comes as Trump expressed that he was “very surprised” and “disappointed” with Musk criticizing the “One, Big Beautiful Bill.”

“I’ve always liked Elon,” Trump said on Thursday during a meeting at the White House, the Hill reported. “And, so I was very surprised. You saw the words he had for me, and he hasn’t said anything about me that’s bad. I’d rather have him criticize me than the bill. Because the bill is incredible”

Trump added: “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore.”

Trump also claimed that Musk “knew every aspect” of the bill, adding that Musk “knew it better than almost anybody.”

“He never had a problem until right after he left,” Trump added. “And, if you saw the statements he made about me, which I’m sure you can get very easily, it’s very fresh on tape. He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn’t said bad about me personally, but I’m sure that’ll be next.”

In response to Trump claiming that Musk was “upset” because the “Big, Beautiful Bill” eliminates electric vehicle tax credits, Musk said “EV/solar incentive cuts” could remain in the bill, but called for the “MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK” in the bill to be removed.

“Whatever,” Musk wrote in another post on X. “Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill.”

“In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful,” Musk added. “Everyone knows this!”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump attacked Musk, claiming that he was “wearing thin” and that Trump “asked him to leave” and “took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted.”