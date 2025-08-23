Kentucky businessman and Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday that staff of super PACs backing Senate Republican candidates Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and former attorney general Daniel Cameron colluded on potential anti-Morris ads to ensure Sen. Mitch McConnell’s legacy “lives on for another 40 years.”

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as reports revealed that staff for super PACs of Cameron and Barr have admitted to collaborating on potential anti-Morris ads to stifle Morris’s pro-Donald Trump campaign for Senate.

McConnell donors reportedly funded their coordinated hit on Morris.

The pro-Trump Senate Republican hopeful said that Cameron and Barr are two “McConnell-ites,” raised by the “McConnell Machine” to take out his grassroots Senate campaign.

Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday, “Our message is strong; our campaign is strong; our grassroots is across the country because we have a national movement.”

He added, “This is a national discussion on how we’re going to move forward.”

He said that electing a pro-McConnell candidate would empower the lobbyists, staffers, and “cronies” — “McConnell Inc.”

He said that electing Barr or Cameron would ensure McConnell’s legacy “lives on another 40 years.”

Morris reacted to a Breitbart News article highlighting that Barr opposed Trump’s tariff policies for years and only stopped resisting his policies now that he is running for Senate.

He said, “Andy Barr is a complete sham.”

Noting that Barr cosponsored legislation to stop Trump’s policies during the first Trump administration, Morris said, “This was … to stop President Trump’s tariffs from taking hold.”

Morris said, “We just got a $2.5 billion investment from Apple in Kentucky to lead on manufacturing, and this only happened because of the [Trump] tariffs.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.