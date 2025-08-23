Exclusive — Peter Navarro: If Those Who Tried to Take Down Trump Aren’t Held Accountable, They’ll Do the ‘Same Damn Thing Again’

FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to testify before Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) committee on the day of the release of Peter Navarro’s book I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To, Navarro said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, warning that if people are not held accountable, the Deep State will do the “same damn thing again.”

Navarro — a political prisoner at the hands of the Biden administration in the Deep State’s efforts to take down President Donald Trump — spoke at length about one of the now former FBI agents at the center of the controversy, Walter Giardina.

“And in the book, I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To, I mean, it starts out, and Giardina is one of the lead characters in the whole damn thing, because he’s the guy who basically orchestrated the whole thing,” Navarro revealed.

“I mean, Chuck Grassley — I love this guy… Those guys are tigers,” he said, offering a “little breaking news.”

“I’m sure this is public. Kash Patel is going to be testifying at Grassley’s committee. Interestingly, on the day I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To is officially published. You can pre-order it now, but it’s September 16,” he said.

“And here’s what I want to know. It’s like, ok, who at the FBI, the DOJ — and perhaps the White House — came up with a bright idea of arresting a 74-year-old senior White House advisor with his fiance at Reagan National Airport for a misdemeanor with CNN on speed dial, instead of simply calling him up and asking him to report to the court, or even just coming across the street to my building and taking me there?” Navarro asked.

LISTEN:

“Who was that?” he said, pondering if it was the Department of Justice attorney or former Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Did it go all the way up there? Or was it Biden? Or Biden’s General Counsel? … Inquiring minds want to know, because that kind of thing, when they do that kind of thing which is so unnecessary, that’s when you know it’s lawfare. That’s when you know that it’s weaponized justice. That’s when you know that it’s political theater… And we’re going to get to the bottom this,” he said, adding, “We’re going to hold these bastards accountable.”

“They have to be accountable. This is the important point, Matt. If we don’t hold these bastards accountable, once they get control again of the White House and the House of Representatives, they’ll do the same damn thing again,” he warned. “They’ll come for all of us.”

He later added, “If those Democrats win the House of Representatives, Matt, in 2026 , we’re going to start this whole bullshit all over again.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.