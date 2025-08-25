Alaska Medical Board Proposes Regulation to Restrict Sex Changes for Minors

Alaska’s medical board unanimously voted on Friday to approve a proposed regulation that would restrict sex mutilating drugs and surgeries for minors.

The proposed regulation would classify providing sex change drugs and surgeries to individuals under the age of 18 as “unprofessional conduct.” A medical professional who violates the regulation would face disciplinary action and could even have their medical license revoked, the Alaska Beacon reported.

The draft regulation specifically classifies a medical provider’s conduct as “unprofessional” if they provide “medical or surgical intervention to treat gender dysphoria or facilitate gender transition by altering sex characteristics inconsistent with the biological sex at birth, including but not limited to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, mastectomy, phalloplasty, or genital modification to a minor under the age of 18 years old.” The restriction does not apply to treatments for “congenital sex development disorders or non-elective procedures for physical injury,” per the proposed regulation.

The proposed regulation is subject to a public comment period before it can be finalized.

Board member Dave Wilson said before the vote that the proposed regulation came about because of public requests, according to the report. “This was brought to us as a concern by members of the public, and we acted on that. This is not politically driven. This is not politically motivated,” he said.

The board separately approved a statement declaring that it does not consider abortions performed late in pregnancy “ethical medical practice.” The statement advises Alaskans to lobby the state legislature to change state law.

“Alaska state law allows for elective late term abortions, up until the time of delivery. The Alaska State Medical Board believes this is not ethical medical practice and does not embody the values of Alaskans,” the statement reads. “Many Alaskans and even physicians are unaware of this. We encourage Alaskans to engage with their representatives and to advocate for new legislation to bring state law into alignment with community values on this issue.”

Alaska is one of nine states and the District of Columbia that has no restrictions on abortion.

