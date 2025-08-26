Cracker Barrel Returning to Old Logo After Backlash from Trump

Cracker Barrel will ditch its new logo for the classic one after President Donald Trump advised the restaurant chain to reverse the controversial rebranding, company officials announced Tuesday.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have,” the Tennessee-based company said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

“Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family,” the statement continued. “As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon.”

The 180-degree change came just a day after Trump said, “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before.”

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was ‘DEAD.’ Good luck!”

Cracker Barrel’s stock plummeted after revealing the new logo last week, which omitted the classic image of “Uncle Hershel,” with disgruntled fans bemoaning the changes on social media:

While CEO Julie Felss Masino initially defended the changes, which are part of a broader $700 million modernization plan that includes updated restaurant interiors and menu offerings, the company released an apologetic statement on Monday admitting they “could’ve done a better job” with the new logo.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.