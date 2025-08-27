Nolte: Trump Job Approval Surges to Personal Record in Far-left AP Poll

President Trump’s job approval rating has hit a personal record high in a poll from the far-left Associated Press.

After more than six months in office and two weeks after ordering the National Guard into Washington D.C. to aid local police in fighting the Democrat-run city’s epidemic of violent crime, Trump’s job approval rating jumped five points, from 40 percent in July to 45 percent today.

In this particular poll, that 45 percent is a record high, reaching back to when the AP first started tracking the president’s job approval in 2016.

The poll also shows that a vast majority of the public agrees with Trump on a number of issues Democrats oppose him on. While Democrats and their regime media allies assure us violent crime is not a serious problem, the AP-NORC poll found that, “Two-thirds of the public think crime is a major problem in the country overall and 8 in 10 say it is a major problem in large cities.”

What’s more, 55 percent, including 30 percent of Democrats and a plurality of 46 percent of Independents, agree that it is “completely” or “somewhat acceptable” to use “the U.S. military and National Guard to assist local police.”

On the issue of crime, 53 percent of the public approve of the job Trump is doing, while only 45 percent disapprove.

Trump also saw a five-point increase in public approval when it comes to his handling of the economy. Forty-three percent now approve compared to 38 percent last month. His disapproval rating sits at 54 percent.

The AP-NORC poll is in line with the RealClearPolitics average poll of Trump’s job approval polls: 46.2 percent approve to 50.9 percent disapprove.

There’s really no question that Trump’s decision to step in and finally do something about the godawful crime in Washington D.C. is what boosted this approval rating. The contrast of Trump’s proactive approach with Democrats and their corporate media allies screaming fascism while arguing there was no serious crime problem was really something.

This is such an easy win for Trump. First off, fighting crime is easy. All you have to do is enforce the law and put criminals in prison. Secondly, fighting crime has been a popular move for politicians going back to the first politicians ever.

It’s a no-brainer. Always has been.

So, the fact that Democrats oppose both fighting crime and jailing violent criminals tells you just how far to the extreme left the party has been pushed by the lunatics in their base, the same lunatics about to elect a full-blown communist as mayor of New York City.

Get a load of these idiots…

Democrats are like locusts who destroy everything they touch. Democrat-run cities are almost all shit holes, and that’s a choice because, as Trump is proving in Washington D.C., the solution is easy.

