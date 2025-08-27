Obama-Appointed Judge Extends Halt on Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Deportation

Judge Paula Xinis, appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Maryland by former President Barack Obama, is extending her halt on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deporting illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an accused MS-13 gang member, human smuggler, and domestic abuser.

This week, Judge Xinis issued a temporary restraining order to prevent ICE agents from deporting Abrego Garcia, who the Department of Justice has charged with being involved in a multi-state human smuggling scheme.

“Your clients are absolutely forbidden at this juncture to remove Mr. Abrego Garcia from the continental United States,” Xinis told prosecutors. “That is the understanding that we have?”

Now, Judge Xinis is extending that temporary restraining order to ensure that ICE agents cannot deport Abrego Garcia until at least early October, ABC News reported:

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said Wednesday she will extend her temporary restraining blocking his removal until Abrego Garcia’s latest deportation challenge in court is resolved. [Emphasis added] Judge Xinis scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Oct. 6 in the case challenging Abrego Garcia’s potential deportation to Uganda. She said during a hearing on Wednesday that she will issue a ruling within 30 days of the Oct. 6 hearing. [Emphasis added] The judge also said that Abrego Garcia, who is currently being held in a detention center in Virginia, must remain in custody within a 200-mile radius of the court in Maryland. [Emphasis added]

Abrego Garcia, who was deported to his native El Salvador earlier this year and later returned to the United States to face human smuggling charges, remains in ICE custody in Virginia.

In video footage of his arrest by ICE agents, Abrego Garcia calls the Trump administration “a corrupt government.” ICE officials have indicated that Abrego Garcia is facing deportation to Uganda after refusing a plea deal.

