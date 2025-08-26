Video footage of Democrats’ “Maryland Man,” illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, shows him in handcuffs after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested him in Baltimore on Monday.

Immigration officials detained the El Salvador native, who may soon be deported to Uganda, after he was released from a jail in Tennessee last week pending trial on human smuggling charges, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared the video of Abrego Garcia being escorted through the ICE Field Office, as the alleged human trafficker reportedly claimed in his native language, “It’s a corrupt government.”

DHS said in the post, “He doesn’t belong here. He won’t be staying here. America is a safer nation without this MS-13 Gangbanger in it. Good riddance.”

Breitbart News reported Saturday that Magistrate Judge Barbara D. Holmes released Abrego Garcia on August 19 in an effort to wage lawfare on President Donald Trump’s agenda and detailed the situation and the dark allegations against Abrego Garcia:

MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released from federal custody Tuesday, the result of a June 22 ruling from Holmes denying the U.S. government’s motion to keep Abrego Garcia detained before his trial. During an earlier June hearing, Holmes sustained an objection limiting witness testimony regarding Abrego Garcia’s alleged sexual relationships with female passengers, including minors, who he was purportedly helping smuggle into the United States. Abrego Garcia faces numerous allegations beyond living in the U.S. illegally. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, he solicited child pornography, participated in the murder of a rival gang member’s mother, and engaged in arms and drug trafficking in addition to human trafficking.

ICE’s recent detention of Abrego Garcia means he could face deportation to Uganda because he was ordered in 2019 to be removed from the United States, per Breitbart News.

“A second judge said in 2019 that Abrego Garcia should not be deported to his home country. So he is now likely to be deported to one of the many ‘Safe Third Country’ governments that have agreed to accept people who are deported,” the article reads.

Many Democrats have supported Abrego Garcia despite credible accusations that he has been involved in criminal activity.

Breitbart News noted Monday that Abrego Garcia has lived in the U.S. illegally since 2011, but he still apparently cannot speak English.