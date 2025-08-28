Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), in the reelection fight of his political life in conservative Georgia, stands out for his silence after a President Donald Trump-hating male identifying as a female murdered school children in Minnesota Wednesday.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Ossoff’s Democrat partner representing Georgia in the Senate, and a chorus of Senate Democrats commented on Wednesday’s shooting at Annunciation Church in Minnesota yesterday, along with Republican Senate candidates for Ossoff’s seat Buddy Carter, Mike Collins, and Derek Dooley.

But Ossoff hasn’t said a word after the transgender shooter opened fire on worshippers during Back to School Mass — murdering two children and injuring at least 18 others.

“Jon Ossoff is once again putting political posturing to his radical Democrat base above standing for Georgia values,” said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. “For years, Ossoff has supported radical transgender ideology and used inciteful rhetoric against President Trump to rally hate amongst his far-left base. Ossoff’s failure to stand with the innocent victims in yesterday’s horrific attack because he fears offending his radical voters that prioritize affirming the murderer is cowardly and disgusting.”

Adding to the intrigue, Ossoff has commented on school shootings in other states, including Texas, as well as following the shootings at the CDC and Fort Stewart in Georgia earlier this year.

Ossoff has not been out of pocket. His personal and official X accounts have posted statements since the shooting took place – both attacking Trump’s “extremism.”

“The Administration’s extremism and incompetence are putting lives at risk,” Ossoff said, criticizing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Breitbart News called Ossoff’s Washington office Thursday afternoon to request comment, but the call was unanswered.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye