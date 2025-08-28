Podcaster Gavin Newsom Warns America: Trump Is Running in 2028!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) wants Americans to believe that when President Donald Trump jokes about running for a third term in 2028, he is absolutely serious, and that our democracy is in danger.

Newsom, a podcaster who is serving his second term as governor, and who is thought to be preparing a presidential run in 2028, made his remarks in an interview with Politico‘s Chris Cadelago (via RealClearPolitics):

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: I don’t think Donald Trump wants another election. You think for a second he wants? I have two dozen Trump 2028 hats his folks keep sending me. CHIRS CADELAGO, POLITICO: And you think he’s going to run again? GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: Don’t give me that. Who spends $200 million on a ballroom at their home and then leaves the house? This is serious, guys. This is serious. CHIRS CADELAGO: So it’ll be Newsom–Trump in ’28? GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: No. No. This guy doesn’t believe in free, fair elections. He tried to wreck this country. Were you there, January 6th? I think Fox was. At least they were in a lawsuit. They seem to have lost any memory of that. Shareholders didn’t. I mean, he tried to light democracy on fire. He dialed for almost 12,000 votes. Now he’s doing it in plain sight. And people say, “Oh, it’s just Trump being Trump.” You people actually think this guy’s serious about having another election? You think he’s joking about 2028? You think when he brings foreign leaders to the Oval Office and he goes to the White House store—have you seen this? Anyone? Is it just me?—and he shows them the 2028 hats, he’s not being serious? Wake up. You will lose your country.

Trump has addressed this issue before, telling NBC News in May that he had no interest in a third term:

I will say this: so many people want me to do it. I have never had requests so strong as that, but it’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do. I don’t know if that’s constitutional, that they’re not allowing you to do or anything else, but there are many people willing to wear the 2028 hats, but this is not something I’m looking to do. I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally, a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward, but I think we’ll have four years, And I think four years is plenty of time to do something really spectacular.

Still, Newsom claimed that he was unconvinced by Trump, and worried. “I’m not calm, and I’m not going to submit myself to niceties. Not when this guy is trying to wreck our goddamn country,” he told Politico.

