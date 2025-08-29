California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is suggesting without evidence that President Donald Trump will send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out to polling sites in next year’s midterm elections “to chill” voter turnout.

Newsom made the remarks in a podcast interview with tech journalist Kara Swisher, claiming Trump is looking to rig elections for decades to come.

“We have to recognize that there are no limits with this guy. If he could rig next year’s election … I mean, we joke about not having another [election], I don’t think that’s a joke. He will wire this for the next 20 to 30 years. If it’s a JD … it doesn’t even matter,” Newsom claimed. “He will wire it.”

He’s already sending out masked people to intimidate folks. When we launched our campaign, did it down in Little Tokyo in LA — do you think ICE is not going to show up around voting and polling booths to chill participation? And you know that — the National Guard — you know that. [Emphasis added]

Also this week, Newsom told Politico that he believes Trump will run for president in 2028 despite the 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution’s prohibiting such a candidacy.

“I don’t think Donald Trump wants another election … I have two dozen Trump 2028 hats his folks keep sending me,” Newsom said. “… this is serious, guys. This is serious.”

“You think when he brings foreign leaders to the Oval Office and he goes to the White House store — have you seen this? Anyone? Is it just me? — and he shows them the 2028 hats, he’s not being serious? Wake up. You will lose your country,” Newsom continued.

