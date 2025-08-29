An illegal alien who fled the United States for Mexico sometime after mid-2023 is set to be extradited to the United States to face first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Emma Shafer in Springfield, Illinois.

On Friday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the federal government is working with Mexican authorities to have Gabriel P. Calixto extradited to the United States to face charges that he stabbed Shafer, his ex-girlfriend, to death in her apartment in July 2023.

Calixto was captured by Mexican law enforcement on August 28, 2025.

“The vicious illegal alien murderer who has been evading justice for two years after stabbing 24-year-old Emma Shafer has been arrested,” Noem said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with federal authorities to coordinate extradition proceedings,” Noem said. “Thank you to our law enforcement partners for bringing this perpetrator to justice.”

During a press conference in May in Springfield, Noem stood alongside Angel Families to urge Gov. JB Pritzker (D) to end the state’s sanctuary policy that prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“People who support sanctuary policies talk about love and compassion. Well, where is the compassion for families that stand behind me?” Noem said, with Angel Families behind her.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.