Trump Strips Former VP Harris of Secret Service Protection

Former Vice President Kamala Harris lost her Secret Service protection Thursday after President Donald Trump withdrew the privilege.

An Oval Office directive instructs the agency to discontinue all security procedures beyond those required by law, effective September 1, Newsweek reports.

A senior White House official confirmed the decision to the outlet via email on Friday morning.

AP notes the loss of Harris’ Secret Service protection comes as the former vice president, who became the Democratic nominee last summer after President Joe Biden was defenestrated by party minions, readies to embark on a national book tour for her memoir, titled 107 Days.

The book is scheduled to be released next month alongside the tour, as Breitbart News reported.

Harris originally had her protection extended by Biden from beyond the traditional six months previously afforded VP’s after they leave office.

CNN notes Biden’s order to extend was secret – not made public until now – signed by him shortly before leaving office, according to multiple people familiar with the undisclosed arrangement.

More to come…