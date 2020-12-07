A D.C.-based consulting firm co-owned by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)’s husband, Tim Mynett, has received more than $500,000 in Chinese coronavirus bailout money on top of the millions that Omar’s campaign has spent on the company in 2020.

Public records show that E Street Group, co-owned by Mynett, received nearly $135,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and $500,000 in Economic Injury Disaster loans, according to a report by Fox News.

Mynett’s firm also raked in millions of dollars in 2020 from Omar’s campaign, according to the report.

Omar’s campaign paid nearly $2.8 million to the E Street Group in the 2019-2020 election cycle, including nearly 70 percent of her campaign’s third-quarter disbursements, according to a November 10 Fox News report. The payments were for a range of services, including cable advertising, digital consulting, video production, and editing.

The loans were intended to give relief to small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus. E Street has between 11 and 50 employees, according to its LinkedIn profile, the report said.

E Street also received payments from the campaign committee of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and nearly $130,000 from the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Omar announced she and Mynett were married in March, after she first denied having an affair with him when both were married to other people. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed Mynett appearing to leave the secret D.C. apartment they shared. Before their marriage, Mynett’s firm was already doing work for Omar’s campaign in the amount of more than $500,000.

After the election, Omar announced she would cut ties with the E Street Group to put an end to questions between her campaign and her husband’s firm.

