Exclusive: Team Trump Singlehandedly Demolishes Dems by Nearly 200 Million TikTok, Instagram Views in June

The Team Trump social media accounts, led by Alex Bruesewitz and his firm X Strategies, are dominating the official Democrat accounts on Instagram and TikTok.

Between the two platforms, @TeamTrump amassed nearly 200 million more views than @theDemcorats in June alone, thanks to a whopping 176,810,900 views on TikTok and another 83,160,000 through Instagram reels, according to data exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

In comparison, the official account for the Democrat Party on TikTok, @Democrats, received 64,112,700 views in June, per the data. This is a staggering 112,698,200 fewer views than @TeamTrump for the month on TikTok alone. Meanwhile, @theDemcorats garnered a measly 9,012,900 views in June via its Instagram reels, which is less than a ninth of what Bruesewitz and X Strategies accomplished.

“Our team is second to none. President Trump is also the king of content. As I have told him many times over the years, he is the number one influencer in the world. He makes our jobs quite easy,” Bruesewitz, a senior advisor to President Trump’s leadership PAC, Never Surrender, told Breitbart News.

“The Democrats have no message, no messengers, and will never have enough money to compete with our organic reach,” Bruesewitz, a close of the president, said.

Trump dominated the social media game, and the new media game more broadly, during the 20204 campaign cycle. He frequented podcasts, such as The Joe Rogan Experience or The Theo Von Show, while maintaining his use of social media, both of which helped him prevail in the election by circumventing legacy media gatekeepers and reaching key audiences, particularly young men.

And after the shellacking in the election last November, Democrats are reportedly pouring $20 million into finding a way to create a “liberal” version of Joe Rogan.

Meanwhile, Bruesewitz and Team Trump are pummelling Democrats in the online space at just a tiny fraction of that figure.

In addition to throttling Democrats in the month of June, Team Trump also made significant impressions on other social media platforms. The page gained more than 613,000 Instagram followers, 511,000 new TikTok followers, and 363,307 new Facebook followers.