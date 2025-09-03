The Florida Department of Health is working with the DeSantis administration to “end all vaccine mandates” in Florida law, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced Wednesday.

Ladapo, who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine mandates and, particularly, forced coronavirus jabs, announced that the Florida Department of Health, in partnership with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), is “going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law.”

“All of them,” he emphasized. “Every last one of them.”

The crowd erupted in applause at the momentous announcement.

“Every last one of them,” he continued. “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.”

“Who am I as a government or anyone else, or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body?” Ladapo asked. “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don’t have that right.”

“Your body is a gift from God,” the surgeon general said to further applause.

“What you put into your body… is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right,” he stressed.

“They want you to believe they have that right, and unfortunately, they’ve been successful,” he added.

WATCH:

Both DeSantis and Ladapo were proponents of personal choice during the coronavirus pandemic, when fear gripped the nation and big government leftists used the fear to institute draconian policies, including forced masking and forced vaccines. It went all the way to the top, with former President Joe Biden attempting to force roughly 84 million Americans to get the jab or risk being fired through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), despite previously promising he would do no such thing. The Supreme Court ultimately blocked that mandate.

In 2022, Ladapo stood up and assured that children in Florida would not be required to get the coronavirus jab, even if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended making it part of a child’s regular vaccine routine, which it later did. Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has since worked to remove the coronavirus vaccine from the recommended immunization schedule for both healthy children and healthy pregnant women as part of the greater Make America Healthy Again movement.