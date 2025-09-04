Famous Liberal Author Admits He Was Silenced by Transgender Pressure

Pressure from transgender activists silenced progressives’ concerns over the role of men in women’s sports, confessed Malcolm Gladwell, a famous left-wing author.

“The reason I’m ashamed of my performance of that [March 5, 2022] panel [is] because I share your [pro-women] position 100 percent, and I was cowed,” Gladwell said Tuesday on the podcast The Real Science of Sport.

Gladwell’s confession came when he was interviewed by Ross Tucker, a podcaster who was on the 2022 panel and spoke out against transgenderism. National Review transcribed the comments:

Malcolm Gladwell: The [organizers] stacked the panel. They stacked against you, Ross. They put a trans athlete and a trans advocate and you on the panel and I was the moderator. And it was one of those strange situations where I my suspicion is that 90 percent of the people in the audience were on your side, but 5 percent of the audience was willing to admit it. [Emphasis added] Ross Tucker: My recollection of it is that everything I said was met with deathly silence, and everything the other two said got cheered. Gladwell: Well, but the cheers were very — I mean I think there was a hardcore of people who were ideologically committed to the position, but the idea that that — I mean there’s many interesting things to say about that conversation. One was that it was a particular moment which has passed. If we did a replay of that exact panel at the Sloan conference this coming March [2026], it runs in exactly the opposite direction.[Emphasis added] And it would be, I suspect, [the] near unanimity in the room that trans athletes have no place in in the female category. I don’t think there’s any question. I just think it was a strange — I mean I felt I mean I was — the reason I’m ashamed of my performance of that panel [is] because I share your position 100 percent, and I was cowed.

“Gladwell regrets it now, and he’s not alone, as a whole sector of center-left pundits and thinkers are taking this brief thaw in the Stalinist edifice of progressive politics to register their dissatisfaction with being required to pretend that men are women — at least when it comes to competitive athletics,” National Review reported.

This debate among intellectuals is made possible by the generosity of ordinary Americans — including Breitbart News readers — who contributed their views to the outcome of the 2024 election.