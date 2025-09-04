Winning: Poll Shows Trump Enjoying ‘Highest Approval’ Ratings Yet

A poll shows voters giving President Donald Trump an excellent approval rating as his second term in office continues.

A Daily Mail/J.L. Partners poll showed Trump has a 55 percent approval rating, the Mail reported on Thursday.

J.L. Partners co-founder James Johnson said, “This is the highest approval figure we have ever shown for Donald Trump,” and the outlet noted a six-point uptick from another poll conducted by the same groups in July.

The Mail reported, “The poll of 867 registered voters was conducted from August 21 – September 1 and has a 3.3 percent margin of error.”

Johnson also said, “It might seem surprising, but the news cycle has been ace for the president in recent days: his crime surge in DC is backed by the public, and economic news has been positive.”

A Harvard-Harris poll in June showed Trump at his highest approval regarding the issue of immigration, per Breitbart News.

The survey listed a series of key issues alongside Trump’s approval across the board. As an example, Trump sees 44 percent approval on the economy, compared to 37 percent garnered by former President Joe Biden in January. … Further, Trump sees strong support behind his policy of deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes—80 percent approve. There is a consensus as well, as 88 percent of Republicans, 80 percent of independents, and 72 percent of Democrats support that policy.

In August, Trump’s job approval rating reached a personal record high in a poll by the Associated Press (AP) which showed it at 45 percent, according to Breitbart News.

In an article posted Wednesday on the White House website, officials said:

President Donald J. Trump’s America First agenda is delivering historic results at an unprecedented pace. From shattering tariff revenue records to securing the border and revitalizing our nation’s capital, the Trump Administration is proving that bold leadership gets real results.

In addition, Breitbart News recently obtained a poll showing Vice President JD Vance defeating Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) in seven battleground states in a theoretical presidential election matchup.

“The poll was conducted after Trump said that Vance could ‘most likely’ be the ‘heir apparent’ to lead the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement,” the Breitbart News article read.