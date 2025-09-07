LAPD Ends Short-lived Protection for Kamala Harris

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) ended its protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris just days after beginning it, following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of her Secret Service protection.

The media, and the Democrats, made a fuss about the end of Secret Service protection, but vice presidents are not entitled to it, and past vice presidents have also lost their protection about six months after leaving office.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) made a show of diverting California Highway Patrol (CPD) officers to provide Harris with security, and the LAPD joined in, as reported Thursday by the Los Angeles Times:

Los Angeles police Metropolitan Division officers, meant to be working crime-suppression assignments in hard-hit areas of the city, are instead providing security for former Vice President Kamala Harris, sources told The Times. The department is “assisting the California Highway Patrol in providing protective services for former Vice President Kamala Harris until an alternate plan is established,” said Jennifer Forkish, L.A. police communications director. “This temporary coordinated effort is in place to ensure that there is no lapse in security.” A dozen or more officers have begun working a detail to protect Harris after President Trump revoked her Secret Service protection as of Monday. Sources not authorized to discuss the details of the plan said the city would fund the security but that the arrangement was expected to be brief, with Harris hiring her own security in the near future.

By Saturday, the LAPD had ended its involvement, the Los Angeles Times reported:

The Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday discontinued its protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris after heavy criticism within its own ranks that officers were being diverted from crime suppression, sources told The Times. LAPD Metropolitan Division officers had been assisting the California Highway Patrol in protecting Harris and were visible until Saturday morning outside her Brentwood home. Both California police agencies scrambled this week to protect Harris after President Trump, her rival in November’s election, revoked Harris’s Secret Service protection last week. Thursday. President Biden had extended that protection for Harris beyond the six months after leaving office that vice presidents traditionally get.

Harris has declined to run for governor in 2026. Her political future remains uncertain as she mulls another presidential run in 2028.

