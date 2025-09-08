Jodey Arrington Introduces Legislation to Stop Democrat States from Issuing Driver’s Licenses to Illegal Aliens

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-TX) last week introduced legislation that would bar states from issuing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens and ensure local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Arrington said in a statement, “Far-Left Sanctuary States that issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants are not only breaking the laws of our land, they endanger families and law-abiding Americans who take to highways every day in our country — these lawless states must be stopped!”

“My Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act will bar rogue states from issuing licenses to illegal immigrants and force states and localities to cooperate fully with federal immigration enforcement so we can put the safety and security of Americans first,” he added.

Arrington’s office said in a press release that, under current law, 19 states, including Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, allow illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses with only a foreign birth certificate and proof of residency. Connecticut has reportedly issued over 60,000 licenses to illegal aliens.

Arrington’s legislation would:

Bar states that issue driver’s licenses from receiving a Justice Department enforcement grant known as the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistant Grant (JAG)

The JAG is a leading source of funding for states, which helps state criminal justice initiatives, personnel, equipment, supplies and other funding for local law enforcement needs

Require state and local entities to cooperate and provide requested information to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) wrote in September, “Giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens anywhere is a threat to Americans everywhere. That’s why I introduced the Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act with @RepArrington. It’s time to pump the brakes on federal funding for states that allow this.”