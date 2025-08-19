Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials are blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his continued support for sanctuary policies after an illegal alien trucker, who was given a driver’s license in California, was charged with making an illegal U-turn that killed three Americans this month,

As Breitbart News reported, Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien from India, was driving a semi truck in St. Lucie County, Florida, when he made an illegal U-turn that ultimately left three Americans dead.

Singh has since been arrested and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

Video footage posted online of the fatal crash shows Singh making the U-turn and having no reaction once the vehicle with the three passengers hits the semi truck.

In the sanctuary state of California, Singh was able to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) despite being an illegal alien thanks to a law passed in 2013 and expanded by Newsom in 2022.

By 2023, as Breitbart News detailed, California officials had issued driver’s licenses to more than a million illegal aliens since 2015.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin blamed Newsom for supporting the state’s sanctuary policies that ultimately led to Singh getting a driver’s license and allegedly killing three Americans in Florida.

“Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License — this state of governance is asinine,” McLaughlin said:

How many more innocent people must die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public? We pray for the victims and their families. Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America.

[Emphasis added]

Newsom’s office claimed that the Trump administration in 2018 is responsible for Singh securing a commercial driver’s license in California, but McLaughlin shot back to correct the record.

“Harjinder Singh is in the United States illegally and his work authorization was rejected under the Trump Administration on September 14, 2020,” McLaughlin wrote on X. “It was later approved under the Biden Administration June 9, 2021. The state of California issues Commercial Driver’s Licenses. There is no national [commercial driver’s license].”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have issued a detainer on Singh to ensure he remains in custody pending the vehicular homicide charges against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.