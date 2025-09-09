Jeremiah Brown, the brother of Charlotte murder suspect Decarlos Brown Jr., has blamed the justice system for letting his sibling walk free despite a history of violence.

Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was brutally and randomly stabbed while riding the light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, this past August. The suspect, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown Jr., had a history of violent crime and was a repeat offender. Speaking with the New York Post, Jeremiah Brown, age 19, said his brother should suffer the full penalty of the law and blamed the justice system for allowing him to walk free.

“I think they could have pretty much prevented it then,” Jeremiah said, referring to his brother being released from prison this past January.

“I didn’t even know he had mental problems … You can’t just let him walk free, especially because of mental issues,” Jerimiah added. “He could do it again. They should still treat him for his mental issues, but there are consequences for his actions. I think he should suffer the consequences.”

Jeremiah said he had only met his brother, with whom he shares a father, “once or twice.”

“He was on my father’s side. They have a record of being in jail and stuff,” he said.

Jeremiah expressed sympathy for Zarutska’s family and hopes they get the support they need.