Jeremiah Brown, the brother of Charlotte murder suspect Decarlos Brown Jr., has blamed the justice system for letting his sibling walk free despite a history of violence.
Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was brutally and randomly stabbed while riding the light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, this past August. The suspect, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown Jr., had a history of violent crime and was a repeat offender. Speaking with the New York Post, Jeremiah Brown, age 19, said his brother should suffer the full penalty of the law and blamed the justice system for allowing him to walk free.
“I think they could have pretty much prevented it then,” Jeremiah said, referring to his brother being released from prison this past January.
“I didn’t even know he had mental problems … You can’t just let him walk free, especially because of mental issues,” Jerimiah added. “He could do it again. They should still treat him for his mental issues, but there are consequences for his actions. I think he should suffer the consequences.”
Jeremiah said he had only met his brother, with whom he shares a father, “once or twice.”
“He was on my father’s side. They have a record of being in jail and stuff,” he said.
Jeremiah expressed sympathy for Zarutska’s family and hopes they get the support they need.
As Breitbart News reported this week, the Department of Justice has “directed her team to federally prosecute Decarlos Brown Jr., 34 — a repeat offender with a lengthy felony rap sheet — accused of murdering 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska.”
“Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an X post on Tuesday.
“I have directed my attorneys to federally prosecute DeCarlos Brown Jr., a repeat violent offender with a history of violent crime, for murder,” she continued, adding they will seek the “maximum penalty for this unforgivable crime, and he will never again see the light of day as a free man.”
